Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 220 runs in one-off Test at Harare. Set a target of 477 runs, Zimbabwe managed only 256 runs.

#OneOffTest | Day 5: WICKET! Richard Ngarava (10) b Mehidy Hasan Miraz 🇿🇼 276 & 256 all out in 94.4 overs, 🇧🇩 won by 220 runs#ZIMvBAN | #IspahaniTest | #VisitZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/FKU9Z3GXc5 — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) July 11, 2021

