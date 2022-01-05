Bangladesh clinched a massive and historic victory over New Zealand in the first Test as they beat the defending World Test Champions by eight wickets in Mount Maunganui. This was Bangladesh's first-ever Test victory over New Zealand. Following this win, the cricket fraternity applauded the Tigers' for this remarkable achievement.

See Some Reactions Below:

Congrats Bangladesh:

‘Few Things More Inspiring in Sport!’

Litton Das, One of the Members of the Winning Side, Wrote:

'Brilliant Bangladesh'

Well Played, Indeed!

An Interesting Fact!

From Sri Lanka's Test captain:

What a Moment!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)