Bangladesh clinched a massive and historic victory over New Zealand in the first Test as they beat the defending World Test Champions by eight wickets in Mount Maunganui. This was Bangladesh's first-ever Test victory over New Zealand. Following this win, the cricket fraternity applauded the Tigers' for this remarkable achievement.

See Some Reactions Below:

Congrats Bangladesh:

Congratulations @BCBtigers🇧🇩 for creating history in Mount Maunganui! To win the Test by 8 wickets and register their first-ever Test win over New Zealand is inspirational and an incredible achievement. I am sure this win will be cherished for a long time. #NZvsBanpic.twitter.com/oSAnlAkzbI — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 5, 2022

‘Few Things More Inspiring in Sport!’

Few things more inspiring in sport than the victory of the underdog. What a moment for @BCBtigers congratulations, and take a bow 🙌🏻👏🏻 #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/EkY5WDXahj — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 5, 2022

Litton Das, One of the Members of the Winning Side, Wrote:

We have done it. Away win, in New Zealand. ✌️ Keep believing us 🙏#NZvBAN #LKD16 pic.twitter.com/LzNC9ArdiY — Litton Das (@LittonOfficial) January 5, 2022

'Brilliant Bangladesh'

Well Played, Indeed!

Well played, Bangladesh 🇧🇩 👏👏 Not many teams can beat New Zealand in their backyard… 2021 was a great year for Test cricket…2022 has started on a great note too. ✌️🥳 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 5, 2022

An Interesting Fact!

In the 50th year of their independence, Bangladesh record a historic test win, beating World Test Champions New Zealand at the Bay Oval. Ebadot Hossain, a volleyball player who started playing serious cricket just a few years ago rips through the Kiwis with 6/46! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) January 5, 2022

From Sri Lanka's Test captain:

What a Moment!

What a moment for @BCBtigers great achievement 👏 #NZvsBan brilliant game of test cricket 🏏 — dinesh chandimal (@chandi_17) January 5, 2022

