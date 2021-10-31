Another day, another dismal show by Virat Kohli-led Team India in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The Men in Blue, who were touted to be one of the favourites to lift the trophy, finds themselves on the brink of ouster from the tournament post-back-to-back defeats against Pakistan (lost by 10 wickets) and New Zealand (lost by 8 wickets). And the disappointing performance has sparked anger amongst the cricket fans back home who are blaming everyone from team players to Indian Premier League! Yes, #BanIPL is trending online as netizens feel the cash-rich domestic tournament has led to the bad show by Team India in the international tournament. Many are calling out the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to prioritise IPL over international tournaments and its decision to organise the game near the T20 World Cup date, leading to burnout of players and taking their focus away.

Sad But True

#BanIPL #T20WorldCup21 #IndiaVsNewZealand #INDvNZ This is IPL team. IPL should be banned. They are just creating propaganda. Virat kohli the worst captain ever. pic.twitter.com/NK11hIE9L9 — Yash Bansal (@yashbansal906) October 31, 2021

Harsh Words

These team playing for money instread of country Body language is different than IPL #BanIPL — mohit (@Mohitjoshi24) October 31, 2021

This Is 100% True

Some players &. Their Performance Performance For India team for Ipl team #BanIPL #IndiaVsNewZealand pic.twitter.com/Sv0f4FhzFI — @Subhankar pati (@SubhaVintage) October 31, 2021

Okay, Okay

Please please please #BanIPL, foreign players especially the national team captains are getting best opportunities to study each Indian batsman, how is kane williamson placing fielders right where the catch is gonna come? #BanIPL please https://t.co/n2Q4Wzhqjw — Straight-Arrow (@stingingpoison) October 31, 2021

Seedha Ban?

No, Please

Kuch Baaton Ka Sense Na Kal Banta, Na Aaj (Some Things Make No Sense, Neither Yesterday, Nor Today)!

