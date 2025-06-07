Batsman's Powerful Sweep Shot Hits Umpire During IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Chepauk Super Gillies TNPL 2025 Match, Video Goes Viral

Umpire K Srinivasan was struck by a powerful sweep shot from a batsman during the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Chepauk Super Gillies match in TNPL 2025 (Tamil Nadu Premier League) on June 6. This happened in the 15th over of the first innings, bowled by Swapnil Singh. The left-arm spinner's delivery was powerfully swept by Uthirasamy Sasidev and it went straight at the square leg umpire, who did not have enough time to get out of the way. The ball, hit aerially, struck the umpire on his hand and the shock of it caused him to lose his balance and fall on the ground. However, the umpire was up on his feet in an instant and signalled that he was fine. Chepauk Super Gillies started their TNPL 2025 campaign on a high, beating IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by eight wickets. On Which TV Channel TNPL 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Tamil Nadu Premier League Season 9 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Batsman Shot Hits Umpire

