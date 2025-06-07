Batsman's Powerful Sweep Shot Hits Umpire During IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Chepauk Super Gillies TNPL 2025 Match, Video Goes Viral

The left-handed batsman's sweep shot struck the umpire's hand but fortunately, the latter was not hurt. Chepauk Super Gillies beat IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by eight wickets, chasing down a 174-run target in 16 overs.

    Batsman's Powerful Sweep Shot Hits Umpire During IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Chepauk Super Gillies TNPL 2025 Match, Video Goes Viral

    The left-handed batsman's sweep shot struck the umpire's hand but fortunately, the latter was not hurt. Chepauk Super Gillies beat IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by eight wickets, chasing down a 174-run target in 16 overs.

    Batsman's Powerful Sweep Shot Hits Umpire During IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Chepauk Super Gillies TNPL 2025 Match, Video Goes Viral
    Batsman's shot hits umpire (Photo credit: StarSportsTamil)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jun 07, 2025 08:56 AM IST

    Umpire K Srinivasan was struck by a powerful sweep shot from a batsman during the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Chepauk Super Gillies match in TNPL 2025 (Tamil Nadu Premier League) on June 6. This happened in the 15th over of the first innings, bowled by Swapnil Singh. The left-arm spinner's delivery was powerfully swept by Uthirasamy Sasidev and it went straight at the square leg umpire, who did not have enough time to get out of the way. The ball, hit aerially, struck the umpire on his hand and the shock of it caused him to lose his balance and fall on the ground. However, the umpire was up on his feet in an instant and signalled that he was fine. Chepauk Super Gillies started their TNPL 2025 campaign on a high, beating IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by eight wickets. On Which TV Channel TNPL 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Tamil Nadu Premier League Season 9 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

    Batsman Shot Hits Umpire

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Chepauk Super Gillies iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Swapnil Singh Tamil Nadu Premier League Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 TNPL TNPL 2025
