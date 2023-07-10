Alex Carey's controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow in the Ashes 2023 second Test is still fresh in the minds of fans and while the dust around it is yet to settle, a similar type of dismissal was seen in an English club cricket match. This incident happened during the match between the Sessay Cricket Club and York Cricket Club in the Yorkshire Premier League North when Diego Rosier left his crease to congratulate partner Tim Hall after the latter's fifty. But as Rosier left the crease, the fielder threw the ball at the wicketkeeper, who then ran him out. He did try to make it back though but was unable to do so. Bizarre! Jonny Bairstow Controversially Run Out By Alex Carey As England Batsman Casually Walks Out Of Crease After Facing Delivery During Day 5 of Ashes 2023 2nd Test (Watch Video).

Batter Run Out After Leaving Crease to Congratulate Fellow Batsman

Error 404 spirit of the game not found? 🤦‍♂️ looks like he's going to congratulate him on 50? Changes his mind then they run him out. Drama pic.twitter.com/5QQbxjHuqa — The Fat Cricketer🏏 (@DatFatCricketer) July 8, 2023

