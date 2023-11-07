Angelo Mathews' 'Timed Out' dismissal in the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 seemed to have hogged all the limelight since the time it happened and the talk around it continued even after the match. Mathews was adjudged 'Timed Out' when he took time to get ready to bat after his helmet strap broke as he was taking guard. This incident sparked a debate around the 'Spirit of Cricket' and fans were quick to recall something similar when Mohammad Rizwan had come out to bat in the India vs Pakistan match last month. Rizwan took a while to mark his guard with Virat Kohli was seen pointing to an 'imaginary watch' on his hand, unhappy with the time he was taking. Fans found similarities between the Angelo Mathews 'timed out' dismissal and this incident that took place on October 14. ‘Still Had 5 More Seconds’ Angelo Mathews Provides Proof To Show Fourth Umpire Was 'Wrong' in Adjudging Him ‘Timed Out’ in BAN vs SL CWC 2023 Match.

'Spirit of Cricket Award Loading'

2nd ICC Spirit of Cricket Award loading for King Kohli for not appealing Rizwan for time out 😂 pic.twitter.com/5CHSHTlR3U — Johns (@JohnyBravo183) November 6, 2023

'Followed Spirit of Cricket'

Even Kohli could've appealed for Rizwan's wicket here , but he followed SPIRIT OF CRICKET thinking❤️ #BANvsSL — Abraz (@iamabraz) November 6, 2023

Recalling Virat Kohli's Gesture

I remember Rizwan taking a lot of time to face up for his first ball. Even Kohli was pointing to his wrist to show his frustration with time, if India would have appealed, all hell would have broken up on SM. The same Pakistani fans speaking about rules would have been all over… pic.twitter.com/mOKdjDcVFd — Cricket 24x7 (@SIRMRCRICKET) November 6, 2023

'Rizwan Should Be Thankful'

Mohammad Rizwan should be thankful Virat Kohli for not Appiling that day Angelo Mathews time out #SLvsBAN #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/eolunkYnHd — Rahul.S (@Rahulsarsar177) November 6, 2023

'Rizwan Also Did This'

Rizwan did this also against India in Ahmedabad match. Where Virat Kohli Even Told Rizwan he is taking extra time during the India - Pakistan match. Indian players nor Rohit Sharma appealed. It is very shameful for Shakib Al Hasan and Bangladesh. 1 warning is fine even in mankad. https://t.co/PiusJGS0I0 — Sammy 𝕏 (@sammyX39) November 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)