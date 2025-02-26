England are now knocked out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and Afghanistan survive as they defeat them by 8 runs at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Afghanistan has now one win in two matches while England has lost two and are now eliminated. Afghanistan batted first in the game and got off to a poor start losing three wickets in no time. Ibrahim Zadran steadied the innings and scored a brilliant 177 with the support from Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asmatullah Omarzai and Mohamad Nabi. Together they set a totoal of 325 on the board and England had an uphill task in hand. Chasing it, England had a poor start as well. Ben Duckett and Joe Root stayed around first and then it was Root along with multiple partners. Jamie Overton along with Root (120) almost took England over the finishing line, but they got dismissed by Azmatullah Omarzai and Afghanistan could close out the game in the end. Azmatullah ended with a five-wicket haul and was the pick of the bowlers. Afghanistan Batter Ibrahim Zadran Does ‘Namaste’ Celebration After Completing His Century Against England in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Watch Video).

England Knocked Out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Defeat in Lahore. A thrilling run chase but we can't get over the line. pic.twitter.com/gOsBUQRhq2 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)