The 2022-23 edition of the Big Bash League is all set to start today, December 13th. In the first match of the BBL, Sydney Thunder will face Melbourne Stars at Manuka Oval, Canberra at 1.45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The broadcasting rights of BBL 2022-23 in India are with Sony Sports Network. So the opening match of BBL 2022-23 between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 2. You can also watch the live streaming of the match on the Sony Liv app and website. LPL 2022 Live Streaming in India: Watch Dambulla Aura vs Kandy Falcons Online and Live Telecast of Lanka Premier League T20.

Sony Liv To Live Stream Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars

The wait is 𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮 over 👉 #BBL12 starts tomorrow with a 💥 opener!@ThunderBBL ⚔️ @StarsBBL - who will start their campaign on a winning note? 🧐 Stream all the action from #BBL Season 1️⃣2️⃣, LIVE on #SonyLIV 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/53Kme9N3Yz — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 13, 2022

