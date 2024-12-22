Aiming to win their second match in a row, Brisbane Heat will meet Adelaide Strikers in Big Bash League 2024-25 on December 22. The Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers BBL match will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane and start at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for BBL 2024-25. Fans in India can watch the live telecast viewing option of the Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers on Star Sports TV channels. Disney+Hotstar app and website will provide live streaming viewing option for BBL 14 in India. Billy Stanlake Takes Stunning Catch Running Backwards To Dismiss Cooper Connolly During Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers BBL Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)