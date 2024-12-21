Catches are a highlight of any cricket match, and Billy Stanlake pulled off one of the most memorable ones in recent history during the Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2024-25 match to dismiss Cooper Connolly. Stanlake ran backward from a short fine leg position and pouched a skier from Connolly off Riley Meredith's bowling in an attempt to heave the ball over square leg. Ben Duckett Takes Sensational One-Handed Catch To Dismiss D’Arcy Short During Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars BBL 2024–25 Match (Watch Video).

Billy Stanlake Catches A Stellar Catch

The dangerous Cooper Connolly is gone! What a catch that was from Billy Stanlake! 👏 #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/gWiUAHwClJ — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 21, 2024

