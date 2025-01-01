Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 season will see Hobart Hurricanes are all set to lock horns with Sydney Sixers on Wednesday, January 1. The Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers BBL match will be played at the Ninja Stadium and begin at 10:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Big Bash League 2024-25. Fans in India can watch the live telecast viewing option of the Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers on Star Sports channels. Disney+ Hotstar App and Website will provide the Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers live streaming viewing option. Chris Lynn Crowned 'Best Hair' in BBL 2024–25 Player Survey for Second Consecutive Big Bash League Season.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2024-25

'Cane Train stopping back home on New Years Day! Next Stop: Ninja Stadium against the Sixers 🚂 pic.twitter.com/rw37K3l24O — Hobart Hurricanes (@HurricanesBBL) December 28, 2024

