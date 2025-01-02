Melbourne Renegades lock horns with Adelaide Strikers in the BBL (Big Bash League) 2024-25 on Thursday, January 2, 2025. The Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers match will take place at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne and it starts at 1:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of BBL 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers match live telecast on the Star Sports Network. There's an online viewing option as well and fans can watch the Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but a subscription is required. Glenn Maxwell Takes Stunning Catch to Dismiss Will Prestwidge on Dan Lawrence’s Bowling During Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars BBL 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers

The action continues in #BBL14! 💥 Who will secure 2 crucial points today? 🤔 📺 Watch #BBLonStar 👉 #MelbourneRenegades vs #AdelaideStrikers | THU, 2nd JAN at 1:45 PM! pic.twitter.com/4BlrXwtgdF — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 2, 2025

