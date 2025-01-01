The Big Bash League 2024-25 season reached an interesting stage with teams looking to seal a place in the next round. The Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars are in the lower half of the points table with few matches remaining. The game between them was intense with their season on the line. Fielding first Melbourne Stars kept the opposition in check with stunning catches. Glenn Maxwell was prolific in particular with four catches in the match. He catches the ball outside of the boundary line and through back while in the air and caught back the same easily to dismiss Will Prestwidge on Dan Lawrence’s bowling. Watch the video below. Peter Siddle Castles Nathan McSweeney With Stunning Yorker During Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars BBL 2024–25 Clash at Gabba, Video Goes Viral.

Glenn Maxwell Takes Stunning Catch

GLENN MAXWELL! CATCH OF THE SEASON. #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/3qB9RaxHNb — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 1, 2025

