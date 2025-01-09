BBL 2024–25 Live Streaming in India: Watch Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Online and Live Telecast of Big Bash League Cricket Match

Melbourne Stars are all set to lock horns with Sydney Sixers in the next Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 encounter. Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers BBL 14 match will take place at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers match will begin at 01:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Thursday, January 9. Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Big Bash League 2024-25. Fans in India can watch the live telecast viewing option of the Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers on Star Sports channels. Disney+Hotstar App and Website will provide the Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers live streaming viewing option. Travis Head Ruled Out of BBL 2024–25; Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja Cleared for Limited Games.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2024-25

