BBL 2024–25 Live Streaming in India: Watch Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Online and Live Telecast of Big Bash League Cricket Match

Sydney Sixers are at the top of the BBL 2024-25 points table and on the other hand, Melbourne Stars are at the bottom. Sydney Sixers are in a better form but Melbourne Stars will be keen on securing a couple of points here. Scroll down to have a look at the live streaming and telecast details.

    Sydney Sixers are at the top of the BBL 2024-25 points table and on the other hand, Melbourne Stars are at the bottom. Sydney Sixers are in a better form but Melbourne Stars will be keen on securing a couple of points here. Scroll down to have a look at the live streaming and telecast details.

    Melbourne Stars players celebrating (Photo Credit: X/@StarsBBL)
    Melbourne Stars are all set to lock horns with Sydney Sixers in the next Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 encounter. Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers BBL 14 match will take place at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers match will begin at 01:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Thursday, January 9. Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Big Bash League 2024-25. Fans in India can watch the live telecast viewing option of the Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers on Star Sports channels. Disney+Hotstar App and Website will provide the Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers live streaming viewing option. Travis Head Ruled Out of BBL 2024–25; Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja Cleared for Limited Games.

    Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2024-25

    Melbourne Stars are all set to lock horns with Sydney Sixers in the next Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 encounter. Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers BBL 14 match will take place at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers match will begin at 01:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Thursday, January 9. Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Big Bash League 2024-25. Fans in India can watch the live telecast viewing option of the Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers on Star Sports channels. Disney+Hotstar App and Website will provide the Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers live streaming viewing option. Travis Head Ruled Out of BBL 2024–25; Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja Cleared for Limited Games.

