Sydney Thunder are all set to take on Sydney Sixers in match 37 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 season on Friday, January 17. The Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers BBL match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers match will begin at 01:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Big Bash League 2024-25. Fans in India can watch the live telecast viewing option of the Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers on Star Sports channels. Disney+Hotstar App and Website will provide the Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers live streaming viewing option. Fire At The Gabba! Play Interrupted As Fire Breaks Out At DJ Area During Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 2024-25 Match, Fans Temporarily Evacuated (Watch Video).

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2024-25

