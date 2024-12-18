Match 4 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 will witness Melbourne Stars take on Brisbane Heat on Wednesday, December 18. The Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat BBL match will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground, and begin at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Big Bash League 2024-25. Fans in India can watch the live telecast viewing option of the Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat on Star Sports channels. Disney+Hotstar App and Website will provide live streaming viewing option of BBL 2024-25 in India. Carnage! Daniel Sams Strikes 31 Runs in Over Off Lloyd Pope to Help Sydney Thunder Win Against Adelaide Strikers During BBL 2024-25 (Watch Video).

