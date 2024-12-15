The opening match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024 edition will be played between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars on Sunday, December 15. The Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars will be hosted at the Perth Stadium in Perth. The Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars match will begin at 1:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Big Bash League 2024-25 edition. The Indian audience can watch the live telecast of the Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars opening encounter on Star Sports channels. Disney+Hotstar App and Website will livestream Big Bash League 2024 in India. On Which Channel Big Bash League 2024-25 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch BBL Matches Live Streaming Online?

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars BBL 2024 Live Streaming

The Big Bash is back! Welcome to #BBL14 🥳 🏏 pic.twitter.com/88IpEGIAR9 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)