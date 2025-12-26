In the second match of the day in BBL 2025-26, we will see defending champions Hobart Hurricanes take former champions Perth Scorchers in an away encounter in the Big Bash League. The Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 2025-26 will be played on December 26 at the Perth Stadium in Perth, and will start at 3:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Big Bash League 2025-26 in India and will therefore provide live telecast viewing options for the BBL 2025-26 on its TV channels. Fans can get live streaming viewing options for the Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 2025-26 match online on the JioHotstar mobile app and website. Sam Konstas Plays Sensational Reverse Scoop to Hit Liam Haskett For A Boundary During Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat BBL 2025-26 Match (Watch Video).

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 2025–26 Live Streaming Online

It’s that time again…😍 Big Bash League schedule is out, get ready for non-stop cricket action as some big hitters take the centre stage! 🔥🔥#BBL Starts ➡ SUN, DEC, 14, 1:45 PM on Star Sports & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/99S0M0POZs — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 12, 2025

