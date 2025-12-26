Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 2025–26 Live Streaming Online
It’s that time again…😍
Big Bash League schedule is out, get ready for non-stop cricket action as some big hitters take the centre stage! 🔥🔥#BBL Starts ➡ SUN, DEC, 14, 1:45 PM on Star Sports & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/99S0M0POZs
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 12, 2025
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)