Record five-time champions Perth Scorchers is one of just two undefeated teams in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 season so far and have defeated Adelaide Strikers by 42 runs the last time they met at Optus Stadium. David Payne delivered a man-of-the-match performance with three wickets in as many overs for the Scorchers. Adelaide Strikers have won just one game in the BBL Season 13 and stand eighth in the standings. The sole game of the BBL 2023-24 season on January 5, 2024, will start at 01:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the BBL Season 13 in India, and fans can enjoy Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers live on Star Sports network channels. Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers live streaming is also available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Mujeeb Ur Rahman Left Out of Melbourne Renegades' Squad To Face Melbourne Stars in BBL 2023–24 After Afghanistan Cricket Board’s NOC Sanctions Come Into Effect

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)