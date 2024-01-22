Big Bash League Season 13 is at its ending stages. In the 43rd match of the tournament, Brisbane Heat will be facing Adelaide Strikers. The BBL 2023-24 Challenger match between Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers will be played at Heritage Bank Stadium, Carrara, Australia. The match is scheduled to begin at 02:10 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Big Bash League 2023 in India and fans can watch the Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Challenger match on the Star Sports network TV channels. Fans, who want to watch online live streaming of the BBL 2023 matches, will be able to do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but at a subscription fee. Australia Squad for West Indies ODI Series 2024 Announced; Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson Left Out.

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Live Telecast and Streaming Details

Two champions clashed in the Knockout, but only one prevailed!



Tune-in to #BHvAS in the CHALLENGER in #BBLOnStar

Monday, Jan 22, 2:10 PM | Star Sports Network#BBL13 #Cricket



Watch Highlights here : https://t.co/U6dB1M5XnA pic.twitter.com/SUVOZ1gGSk— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)