Brisbane Heat will lock horns with Melbourne Stars in their next match at the Big Bash League 2022-23. The game will start at 8:10 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Gabba, Brisbane. Brisbane Heat defeated Melbourne Stars when the last time these two teams faced each other this season. Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of BBL 2022-23 in India and they will provide a live telecast of the match. Meanwhile, if you want to enjoy the live streaming, you may tune into the Sony Liv website or app.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming and Telecast Details

