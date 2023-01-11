Brisbane heat will lock horns with defending champions Perth Scorchers in their next match at the Big Bash League 2022-23. The match will commence at 2.10 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Gabba, Brisbane. Heat are currently struggling in seventh place with five points from eight matches. Meanwhile, Perth are in second place with twelve points from eight matches. Sony Sports Network will provide a live telecast of the match. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you can tune into Sony Liv App and website. Australia Announce 18-Man Squad for Border-Gavaskar Test Series 2023 in India.

Sony Liv To Live Stream Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers

A thrilling 🤜💥🤛 is on the cards as @HeatBBL ⚔️ @ScorchersBBL in #BBL12 today! Reply with 💙 or 🧡 to pick your side & stream LIVE action from #BBL season 1️⃣2️⃣, on #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/zAlgkBQimz — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) January 11, 2023

