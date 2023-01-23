Hobart Hurricanes are all set to face Sydney Sixers in their next match at the Big Bash League 2022-23 on Monday, January 23rd. The game will begin at 1:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. Sydney Sixers are coming into this match with a massive win over Sydney Thunder. Meanwhile, Hobart lost to Brisbane Heat in their previous outing. Sony Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of BBL 2022-23 and they will provide a live telecast of the Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers match in India. Meanwhile, if you want to enjoy the live streaming, you may tune into the Sony Liv app and website. SRH Owner Kaviya Maran Gets Marriage Proposal From a South African Fan During Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 2023 Match (Watch Video)

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers On Sony Liv

It's do-or-die time for @HurricanesBBL 💜 in #BBL12 when they take on the high-flying @SixersBBL 💓 Will the 6️⃣ers dominance continue or will the hosts spring a surprise? 🤔💬 Watch intriguing action from #BBL, LIVE on #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/7w4MpVC9iF — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) January 23, 2023

