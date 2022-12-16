Hobart Hurricanes will start their Big Bash League 2022-23 journey against Melbourne Stars today, December 16. The match will start at 11.35 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. Matthew Wade's side will be eying a good start to their season. Stars suffered a narrow loss in the opening match of BBL 2022-23 against Sydney Thunder. They will be looking to get back into the winning ways. The broadcasting rights for BBL 2022-23 in India are with Sony Sports Network. So the BBL 2022-23 match between Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes will be telecasted live on Sony Ten Sports 2 and Sony Ten Sports 2 HD. You can also watch the live streaming of the game on the website and app of Sony Liv. How to Watch IND vs BAN 1st Test 2022 Day 3 Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of India vs Bangladesh Cricket Match on DD Sports With Time in IST.

Sony Liv to Live Stream Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes

