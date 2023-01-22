Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades go head-to-head in the match number 52 of Big Bash League 2022-23. The Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades will be played at the Optus Stadium and has a start time of 01:45 pm IST. The BBL match 52 will be not telecast live on TV due to Australian Open 2023. However, fans can watch live streaming online of the match on SonyLIV. Andrew Tye’s Theatrics During BBL Post-Match Presentation Goes Viral, Perth Scorchers Cricketer Seen Peeking Out from Behind a Hoarding (Watch Video).

BBL Live Streaming in India

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)