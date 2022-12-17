Defending champions Perth Scorchers will face Sydney Sixers in the only Big Bash League 2022-23 fixture of today, December 12. The match will start at 1.35 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Perth Stadium, Perth. The important BBL 2022-23 match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network in India. You can also watch the live-streaming of the game on the website and app of Sony Liv. Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Video Highlights: Watch BBL Team Bundle Out for 15 Runs.

Sony Liv to Live Stream Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers

𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐬 𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧 😤@ScorchersBBL 🆚 @SixersBBL has always provided 🔝 class #BBL entertainment over the past 1️⃣2️⃣ years 👊 Watch this exciting #BBL12 clash, LIVE on #SonyLIV 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/luBxt4EWEX — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 17, 2022

