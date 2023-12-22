Three-time winners of the tournament, Sydney Sixers are in great form in BBL season 10. They have won both their games with high scores and look determined to clinch the title for the fourth time. Adelaide Strikers are not far behind and already have registered a win in BBL Season 13. An exciting match of the BBL 2023-24 season, between Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers will start at 01:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the BBL Season 13 in India, and fans can enjoy Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers live on Star Sports network channels. Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers live streaming is also available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. BBL. BBL 2023–24: Tom Curran Suspended for Four Big Bash League Matches Due to Altercation With Umpire; Sydney Sixers To File an Appeal.

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers At SCG

