Sydney Thunder team is winless in the last five games with their last and the only win of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 season coming before Christmas. Melbourne Renegades moved up to the seventh spot with two wins in the last five games. The Renegades hold a 10-7 advantage in head-to-head matchups winning both games played in Sydney. The sole game of the BBL 2023-24 season on January 17, 2024, will start at 01:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the BBL Season 13 in India, and fans can enjoy Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades live on Star Sports network channels. Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades live streaming is also available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Ricky Ponting Correctly Predicts Nathan Coulter-Nile's Delivery to Dismiss Nikhil Chaudhary During Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 2023-24 Match, Video Goes Viral!

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades

