Sydney Thunder will lock horns with Perth Scorchers in the next match of the Big Bash League 2022-23. The match is all set to commence at 1:00 pm at Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney. Defending champions Perth Scorchers defeated Brisbane Heat in their last match. Meanwhile, Sydney Thunder suffered a defeat against arch-rivals Sydney Sixers. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of BBL 2022-23 and they will provide a live telecast of this game in India. If you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Sony Liv app and website. ‘Keep Politics Out’ Rashid Khan Disappointed After Australia Pull Out of ODI Series Against Afghanistan, Spinner Threatens to Withdraw from BBL.

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers On Sony Liv

Huge clash coming up 🔜 in #BBL12 & the league’s best bowler will be on show 📽️🍿 Do not miss the skill of @aj191, LIVE on #SonyLIV #AndrewTye #BBL pic.twitter.com/ikDgawSXOH — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) January 13, 2023

