The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of BCCI, consisting of Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra, and Jatin Paranjape has unanimously recommended Ajit Agarkar for the chief of the Senior Men's Selection Committee. The former India all-rounder represented the country in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs, and four T20Is, in addition to playing 110 first-class, 270 List A, and 62 T20 matches.

BCCI Appoints Ajit Agarkar As Chief Selector

🚨 NEWS 🚨: Ajit Agarkar appointed Chairman of Senior Men’s Selection Committee. Details 🔽https://t.co/paprb6eyJC — BCCI (@BCCI) July 4, 2023

