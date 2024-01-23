Shubman Gill won the Polly Umrigar Award for being the best men's international award for the year 2022-23. The right-hander has been one of the fastest-rising stars in Indian cricket and among few from the nation to have centuries in all three formats of the game. Besides this, the youngster also boasts of pretty impressive numbers in the IPL, finishing as the Orange Cap winner in the 2023 season. Gill's rapid rise has also seen him being named captain of Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2024. BCCI Awards 2024: Former Team India Head Coach Ravi Shastri Wins Prestigious Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award.

Shubman Gill Wins Polly Umrigar Award

🚨 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗨𝗺𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗮𝗿 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱 for the year 2022-23 Best International Cricketer - Men is awarded to Shubman Gill 🏆👏#NamanAwards | @ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/aqK5n2Iulq — BCCI (@BCCI) January 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)