The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have announced that they would reward Rs 40 lakh to each player of India's Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 winning team after the Yash Dhull-led side beat England by four wickets to clinch the title. Every support staff member of the team would also be rewarded Rs 25 lakhs each.

See Tweet:

I’m pleased to announce the reward of 40 lacs per player and 25 lacs per support staff for the U19 #TeamIndia contingent for their exemplary performance in #U19CWCFinal. You have made 🇮🇳 proud. @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS @ShuklaRajiv — Jay Shah (@JayShah) February 5, 2022

