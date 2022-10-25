Umesh Yadav, right-arm fast bowler, who turned 35 today, received birthday wishes from the BCCI on social media. Umesh Yadav, who is known for good rhythm, made his debut in Ranji Cricket in 2008 from Madhya Pradesh. He was one of the most demanding bowlers in IPL 2010 edition. He made his international debut in 2010 against Zimbabwe but he gained attention when he picked up nine wickets against the West Indies. On India's 2011 tour of Australia, he also made headlines when he picked up 14 wickets in a four-match Test series, making him the series' leading wicket-taker.

Happy Birthday Umesh Yadav

136 international matches 👌 276 international wickets 👍 Here's wishing #TeamIndia speedster @y_umesh a very happy birthday 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/kFPxIsYPTR — BCCI (@BCCI) October 25, 2022

