Ben Stokes picked up his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket since 2017, achieving this feat during the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 on July 24. The England National Cricket Team captain has been a standout performer with the ball in hand for his side in the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series and he deservedly got a fifer after he dismissed Anshul Kamboj for a duck on Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025. Earlier, he had picked up the wickets of Shubman Gill (12), Sai Sudharsan (61), Shardul Thakur (41) and Washington Sundar (27). This was also his fifth five-wicket haul in Test cricket. The last time Ben Stokes had a Test five-wicket haul was against the West Indies in 2017. Rishabh Pant Walks Out To Bat on Day 2 of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Despite His Foot Injury, Receives Loud Cheers From Fans at Old Trafford (Watch Video).

Ben Stokes Picks Up His First Fifer in Tests Since 2017

BEN STOKES HAS FIVE! ✋ His first Test fifer in eight years 🤩 🇮🇳 3️⃣3️⃣7️⃣-8️⃣ pic.twitter.com/qw3CwMTV5m — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 24, 2025

Watch All of Ben Stokes' Five Wickets Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)