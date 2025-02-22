Ben Duckett scored his third century in One-Day International (ODI) cricket, during the Australia vs England match in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 22. The left-hander, who is known for his aggressive style of play, got to the 100-run mark off 95 deliveries and he did so by hitting a boundary off Spencer Johnson's bowling. Ben Duckett also formed a massive 158-run partnership with Joe Root, one that helped England recover brilliantly after they lost two wickets early on. This was also Ben Duckett's second ODI century against Australia. 'Pakistan Missing India Badly' Fans React With Funny Memes and Jokes As Indian National Anthem Gets Played in Lahore Before AUS vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Ben Duckett Hits His Third ODI Century

🚨 BEN DUCKETT 100 🚨 pic.twitter.com/KLESPyVhxp — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)