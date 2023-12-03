Shreyas Iyer returned to the Team India squad in the 4th T20I but failed to make a mark in that game. In the 5th and final T20I he shines to score a half-century and take India to a competitive total on a difficult pitch. On the way to the half-century, he struck Ben Dwarshuis for an extremely good lofted cover drive which cleared the boundary rope. Fans loved the shot and made it viral on social media. Animal: Jaydev Unadkat Slams Ranbir Kapoor-Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film for 'Glorifying Misogyny' in Insta Story, Cricketer Reminds Importance of 'Social Responsibility'.

Shreyas Iyer Hits Six With Lofted Cover Drive

Lofted with ease ✨ Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer and Jitesh Sharma have pulled back the momentum 👌👌#TeamIndia | #INDvAUS | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/90Zw3tvYbd — BCCI (@BCCI) December 3, 2023

