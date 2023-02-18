Ben Stokes broke Brendon McCullum's record of hitting most sixes in Test cricket, achieving the feat during the New Zealand vs England 1st Test 2023 in Mount Maunaganui. Stokes overtook McCullum by hitting Scott Kuggeleijn's third ball of the 49th over for a six to break McCullum's record. The England Test captain now had 109 sixes in Test cricket, two more than Brendon McCullum had. The former New Zealand captain applauded Stokes for his effort. Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Blundell Caught Ball-Watching After Stuart Broad Top-Edges Delivery During NZ vs ENG 1st Test 2023 (Watch Video).

Ben Stokes Breaks Brendon McCullum's Record

Anything McCullum can do... Stokes can do better 🔥 The Captain overtakes the Boss to change the record books for most sixes in Test match history 📚#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/IgPTeahU5D — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 18, 2023

