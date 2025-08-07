Ben Stokes has joined the Northern Superchargers franchise in The Hundred 2025 as a mentor. The England National Cricket Team Test captain recently had a great outing in the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series, where he starred with both bat and ball before a shoulder injury ruled him out of the IND vs ENG Oval Test, with England going on to lose the match by six runs and the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 finishing 2-2. The experienced all-rounder has joined the Northern Superchargers and will be the mentor of the side in the men's competition for The Hundred 2025. Ben Stokes' appointment as mentor of Northern Superchargers was announced by the franchise on Instagram. The ownership of Northern Superchargers franchise was earlier purchased by Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran. The Hundred 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Southern Brave in Second Spot After Starting Campaign With Win Over Manchester Originals.

Ben Stokes Named Mentor of Northern Superchargers in The Hundred 2025 Men's Competition

