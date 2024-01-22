Ben Stokes, Mark Wood and other England cricketers hit the ground running as they began their preparations for the 1st Test against England. England Cricket's official 'X' handle shared a video of the Ben Stokes-led side getting their preparations in place ahead of the five-match Test series. Stokes returned to action following a knee surgery and was seen having a hit in the nets. Wood on his part, was seen nailing those quick deliveries. The India vs England 1st Test 2024 will begin at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, from January 25. IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Starts Practicing Ahead of Five Test Series Against England.

Watch Video:

🏏 Inside Training | Hyderabad 🏟 🚀 Woody rockets 👐 Outrageous catches 💪 The skipper in action 🇮🇳 #INDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 | #EnglandCricket Click below and see more 👇 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 22, 2024

