England Test captain Ben Stokes has finally decided to have the operation on his knee which he kept pending for so long due the Ashes and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The injury kept him from bowling in the World Cup and it was necessary to go through it. After a successful surgery, Stokes shares update with a picture in front of the hospital with the caption reading, 'In and out, Under the done, rehab starts now'. Paarl Royals Announce Shane Bond as Head Coach for SA20 2024 Season.

Ben Stokes Shares Picture From Hospital After Successful Surgery

In and out Under the 🔪 done Rehab starts now 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/Lz7Mh3Toh1 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) November 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)