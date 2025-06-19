Servotech Siliguri Strikers are set to lock horns against Murshidabad Kings in the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 on Thursday, June 19. The Servotech Siliguri Strikers vs Murshidabad Kings match will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata and it will start at 1:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 and fans can watch the Servotech Siliguri Strikers vs Murshidabad Kings live telecast on Star Sports 3 TV channel. Fans looking for an online viewing option can also watch the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing either a match or a tour pass. Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of West Bengal Twenty20 Competition Franchises for Second Edition.

Servotech Siliguri Strikers vs Murshidabad Kings

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bengal Pro T20 League (@bengalprot20league)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)