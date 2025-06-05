AB de Villiers expressed grief after RCB's (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) IPL 2025 victory celebrations turned tragic with 11 people losing their lives in a stampede in Bengaluru on June 4. On June 3, RCB beat Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final to end an 18-year wait for winning the IPL and the stampede took place in Bengaluru a day later after the fans tried to rush into the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to witness the celebrations. "My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the tragic events at the Chinnaswamy Stadium today, " he wrote on X. Earlier, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli also reacted to the tragic incident. Bengaluru Stampede: Virat Kohli Expresses Grief Over Stampede Incident During RCB Victory Event Near Chinnaswamy Stadium, Says 'Absolutely Gutted' (See Post).

AB de Villiers Expresses Grief Over Bengaluru Stampede

My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the tragic events at the Chinnaswamy stadium today. https://t.co/klmCQrjn6k — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) June 4, 2025

