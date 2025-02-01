Australia Women's national cricket team player Beth Mooney created history, when she slammed her maiden Test century in the ongoing AUS-W vs ENG-W Pink-Ball Test of the Women's Ashes 2025, to become the only female cricketer from the national to hit a hundred across all formats. Overall, Mooney is the fourth Australia cricketer after Shane Watson, Glenn Maxwell, and David Warner to score tons in ODI, T20I, and Test format. Annabel Sutherland Becomes First Women’s Cricketer To Hit Test Century at MCG; Achieves Historic Milestone During AUS-W vs ENG-W Pink-Ball Test 2025.

Beth Mooney Creates History

It's a Beth Mooney Test match century! She becomes the first Australian woman to score a hundred in all three formats of the game 🙌#Ashes pic.twitter.com/VLlIgluWHp — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) February 1, 2025

