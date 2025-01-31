Australia women's national cricket team star all-rounder Annabel Sutherland achieved a huge milestone in her international career. The 23-year-old became the first women's cricketer to smash a Test century at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Sutherland achieved this historic feat during the pink-ball Test match against the England women's national cricket team in the one-off Test in Women's Ashes 2025. The right-handed batter played a stunning knock of 163 off 258 deliveries, including 21 fours and one six in the first innings of Australia women. Her fabulous knock has put the hosts in a commanding position. Earlier in the match, England women were wrapped up for 170/10 after leg-spinner Alana King took four wickets. AUS-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025: Top Five Performers From Australia Women Against England Women Match.

Magnificient Century by Annabel Sutherland at the MCG

HISTORY MADE. Annabel Sutherland becomes the first woman to make an International Test century at the ‘G 💯 pic.twitter.com/CzFWDzubyO — Melbourne Cricket Ground (@MCG) January 31, 2025

