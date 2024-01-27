Yuzvendra Chahal loves to have a bit of fun with his teammates! The leg-spinner dropped a hilarious comment on Suryakumar Yadav's Instagram post which was a video of an undergarments advertisement featuring him. In the advertisement, 'SKY' as he is commonly known to fans as, was seen chasing after a dog that had taken away his vest and the pet animal stops right in front of a woman. Chahal took to that post and wrote a comment where he also tagged Suryakumar Yadav's wife. "@devishashetty_ bhabhi dekh rahe ho specially the end part." Rohit Sharma Imitates Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Other Indian Cricketers During BCCI Awards 2024, Video Goes Viral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surya Kumar Yadav (SKY) (@surya_14kumar)

Yuzvendra Chahal's comment on Suryakumar Yadav's ad (Photo credit: Instagram @suryakumar_14 kumar)

