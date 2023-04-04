David Warner had a lucky escape after the ball hit his off-stump but the bails did not come off, during the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2023 on Tuesday, April 4. The incident happened in the first over when the Delhi Capitals captain was facing Mohammed Shami. The ball touched Warner's off-stump on its way to Wriddhiman Saha behind the stumps but the bails did not dislodge. UltraEdge confirmed that the ball had grazed the stump. Rishabh Pant Attends Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Pics Go Viral.

Ball Hits David Warner's Off-Stump but Bails Don't Dislodge

