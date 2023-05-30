Ravindra Jadeja's heroics in CSK's record-equalling fifth IPL title win is still fresh in the minds of many. The all-rounder smashed one six and a four to help his team lift the IPL 2023 title with a win over Gujarat Titans. After his efforts, Tamil Nadu's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai stated that Jadeja, a party worker helped CSK win the title. Jadeja's wife Rivaba is a MLA. MS Dhoni's 2013 Tweet on 'Sir Ravindra Jadeja' Goes Viral After All-Rounder's Heroics in CSK's IPL 2023 Title Victory.

'BJP Karyakarta Ravindra Jadeja Helped CSK Win IPL 2023 Final '

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai says BJP worker Jadeja helped CSK win. 🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/JvLqg3SFZN — Abhishek (@AbhishekSay) May 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)