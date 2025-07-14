The ongoing IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 at Lord's has captivated cricket fans. On Day 4, with India needing quick wickets, the onus was on Jasprit Bumrah to rattle England batters, which provided a fun moment from the ground. A fan shouted about wanting a wicket, with his plea directed towards Bumrah, who was standing near the boundary line, to which the ace pacer responded in a fun manner, gesturing to the person in the crowd to get the wicket himself. India bundled out England for 192 on Day 4, and set a target of 193 to win the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 at Lord's. Check the viral video of Bumrah's reaction below. Will It Rain in London During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 Day 5? Check Live Weather Forecast.

Jasprit Bumrah Trolls Fan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rmn editz (@rmneditz_85)

