Navdeep Saini backed up his Indian Test team recall with a dream start for Worcestershire in their County Championship Division Two match against Derbyshire. The Indian pacer got a wicket off his very first ball as batter Harry Came left the delivery which went on to hit the stumps. This happened in the 2nd over of Derbyshire's innings after Worcestershire were bowled out for 237. Saini was named in the Indian Test team for the West Indies tour earlier. Arshdeep Singh Strikes, Dismisses Emilio Gay During Kent vs Northamptonshire County Championship Division One Match (Watch Video).

Navdeep Saini Strikes With His First Ball for Worcestershire in County Championship Division Two Match

🤩 How about that for a first ball in Worcestershire colours!@navdeepsaini96 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8pw585qVMA — Worcestershire County Cricket Club (@WorcsCCC) June 25, 2023

