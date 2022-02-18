Comilla Victorians (151/9) won their third Bangladesh Premier League title as they defeated Fortune Barishal (150/8) by 1 run in 2022 final. It was a brilliant all-round performance by the Imrul Kayes led side as Sunil Narine sone with the bat and ball in the summit clash.

Comilla Victorians are the CHAMPIONS of #BPL2022 This is their third title in the history of Bangladesh Premier League 🏆🏆🏆https://t.co/5EuDcTj08U pic.twitter.com/c5gwu7Op62 — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) February 18, 2022

